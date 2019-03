UNDATED -- Another round of snow has led to another busy morning for the Minnesota State Patrol.

From 5:00 a.m. Wednesday until 10:00 a.m., troopers have responded to 74 crashes statewide with six injuries. None of the injuries appear to be serious.

There were also 218 spinouts into the ditch and one jackknifed semi.

The State Patrol says slow down, increase your following and stopping distance and don't drive unless it's necessary.