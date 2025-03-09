Latest On Potential St. Patrick’s Weekend Storm in Minnesota

UNDATED (WJON News) -- Strong low pressure will bring a messy late winter season storm system to the Upper Midwest this Friday and Saturday.

The current track favors the precipitation type to begin Friday as rainfall.

The rain may transition to rain/snow mix west to east Saturday daytime.

All snow would be expected sometime Saturday evening and/or night first in northern Minnesota.

Exact details on the threats remain unclear given the large spread in the storm track, but heavy rain, strong winds, thunderstorms, and snow are all on the docket.

St. Cloud has had .33 of an inch of precipitation so far in March, which is about normal. St. Cloud has had 0.9 of an inch of snow in March, which is 1.7 inches below normal.

