Latest On Potential St. Patrick’s Weekend Storm in Minnesota
UNDATED (WJON News) -- Strong low pressure will bring a messy late winter season storm system to the Upper Midwest this Friday and Saturday.
The current track favors the precipitation type to begin Friday as rainfall.
The rain may transition to rain/snow mix west to east Saturday daytime.
All snow would be expected sometime Saturday evening and/or night first in northern Minnesota.
Exact details on the threats remain unclear given the large spread in the storm track, but heavy rain, strong winds, thunderstorms, and snow are all on the docket.
St. Cloud has had .33 of an inch of precipitation so far in March, which is about normal. St. Cloud has had 0.9 of an inch of snow in March, which is 1.7 inches below normal.
READ RELATED ARTICLES
- Huskies Win 9th Straight Super Region V Championship
- Main Street Grant to Benefit Downtown St. Cloud, Foley
- St. Cloud's Kyle Backer Named Minnesota Trooper of the Year
- 6 St. Cloud Area Young Professionals Chosen for 2025 Cohort
- Trump Tariffs Could Impact Your Local Brewery's Bottom Line
LOOK: States with the most people earning $1 million or more
Gallery Credit: Elisa Fernández-Arias