Larry Stofflet, 66, Foley

July 22, 1955 - September 20, 2021

Larry Stofflet, age 66 of Foley, died September 20, 2021.

Larry Stofflet was born July 22, 1955 in St. Cloud, Minnesota to Oscar and Daisy 'Dale' (Wiley) Stofflet. He attended Foley High School where he wrestled heavy weight. He lived in Foley all of his life and worked for Franklin Manufacturing for several years and also worked as a laborer for the 563 Laborers Union for 25 years. Larry was an avid hunter, fisherman and trapper. He was a life member of the National Rifle Association and the National Trappers Association. He was a supporter of St. Jude Children's Hospital. At Larry's requests, friends and quests are asked to wear camouflage.

He is survived by his brother, John of Oak Park and nieces; Kim (David) Demo, Foley and Lori(Joel) Obia of Big Lake and grand nieces; Amara, Isioma, Chiyerem and several cousins and many friends. He was preceded in death by his parents and brothers; Doug and Gary and a sister-in-law; Darlene Stofflet and Kathryn Onifer.