Larry Spiczka, 57, Gilman

January 31, 1962 - July 23, 2019

Larry Spiczka, age 57 of Gilman, passed away July 23, 2019 at his home after a long battle with cancer. Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 AM, Tuesday, July 30, 2019 at SS. Peter & Paul Catholic Church in Gilman. Rev. Matthew Langager will officiate. Visitation will be 4 to 8:00 PM, Monday, July 29th with Knight's of Columbus Rosary at 7:00 PM at the Foley Funeral Home and from 9 to 10:00 AM Tuesday, July 30th, also at the funeral home in Foley. Burial will take place in the Parish Cemetery. Service with Dignity provided by the Foley Funeral Home.

Larry Ralph Spiczka was born January 31, 1962 in Milaca to Ralph Sr., and Theresa (Jurek) Spiczka. He graduated from Foley High School in 1980. Larry worked as a truck driver for several years for: Amcon Concrete, Bauerly Brother's and Viking Coke. He most recently worked for TriMark until his retirement. He was an active resident of Gilman where he started the Hillbillies, was a past city council member and member of the Gilman Park & Rec. He was a also a member of SS. Peter & Paul Catholic Church where he was a lector and past church council member. Larry also belonged to the Gilman Knight's of Columbus. He was an avid softball player and enjoyed a game of golf and will be fondly remembered for his pickled bologna, popcorn and homemade pizza.

He is survived by his mother, Theresa, Gilman; sister, Debbie, Gilman and brother, Randy (Michelle), Gilman. He is also survived by his niece and nephew; Sarah (Ryan) Brunn, Foley and Rich (Hannah) Spiczka of Pequot Lakes. He was preceded in death by his father, Ralph Sr., brother, Ralph Jr., and a niece, Jayna Spiczka.