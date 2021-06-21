Larry J. Mayer, 62, St. Cloud

October 7, 1958 - June 18, 2021

Private services will be held for Larry J. Mayer, age 62 of St. Cloud, MN, who died at his home on Friday, June 18, 2021. Burial of the urn will be at a later date at Assumption Cemetery, St. Cloud, MN.

Larry John Mayer was born on October 7, 1958, the son of Robert J. and Ann R. (Pflueger) Mayer at St. Cloud Hospital in St. Cloud. Larry grew up in Cold Spring, MN the youngest of nine children. He attended school in Cold Spring and graduated in the class of 1977. After school he worked various jobs and most recently, he was employed at Blue Stem in St. Cloud.

On September 16, 2000, he was united in marriage to Shirley Guck at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church in St. Cloud. Larry was an avid gardener as witness to the many flowers in his backyard. He enjoyed the outdoors and even mowing his own lawn. He loved fishing, wood working, collecting model cars and loved his pet dog Lady and cat Mistic.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by; one brother Elmer Neussendorfer; two nieces, Jamie Weber and Melissa Gehler; and one nephew Jeffery Neussendorfer; his father in law and mother in law, Julius and Cyrilla Guck; and brother in law Bob Guck.

He is survived by: his wife of 20 years Shirley; seven brothers and sister, Jan (Bob) Theis, Vivian (Gordon) Watterud, Elaine Posterick, Ronald Neussendorfer, Edgar (Jane) Neussendorfer, Joy (Steve) Weber, and Becky Mayer; one sister-in-law, Gloria Neussendorfer; many nieces and nephews, other relatives and many friends.