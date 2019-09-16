Larry E. Wallaker, 88, St. Cloud

June 29, 1931 - September 13, 2019

Memorial services will be 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, September 21, 2019 at the Daniel Funeral Home in St. Cloud for Larry E. Wallaker, age 88 of St. Cloud who passed away on Friday, September 13, 2019 at the St. Cloud Hospital. Pastor Bruce Tessen will officiate. Interment will take place at the Assumption Cemetery Columbarium at a later date.

Visitation will be after 10:00 a.m. on Saturday at the Daniel Funeral Home, St. Cloud.

Larry was born June 29, 1931 in Kenyon, Minnesota to John and Lydia (Domrose) Wallaker. Larry graduated from Kenyon High School. Larry served his country in the U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict. He was employed by Ford Motor Company for over 30 years, retiring as an inspector. Larry also owned rental properties in Minneapolis. After his retirement Larry enjoyed his hobby farm, lake home on Mille Lacs Lake, traveling, fishing, hunting, going to the casino, playing the stock market and visiting with family and friends. He’ll be remembered as a kind, loving and generous person.

Larry is survived by his children, Dennis of Minneapolis and Melody (Randy) Dunbar of Littleton, Colorado; grandchildren, Cory and Erin Dunbar; his soul mate and companion of many years, Henrietta “Etta” Tripp of St. Cloud; her children, Gary (Julia) Tripp of St. Cloud, Linda (Kevin) Coleman of Sartell and Jeff Tripp of St. Cloud; her grandchildren, John Schnieider, Amber Wiese, McKenzy Tripp, Alexa Tripp and Shaelee Tripp; her great grandchildren, Dominic, Amara and Morgan; brother, Dr. Duane (Mary Lou) of Austin and sister-in-law Janet Wallaker of Faribault.

He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Lon; brother, Donald; sister, Carol Kumm; Etta’s daughter, Judy Schneider; and grandson, Shane Rengel.