Larry Dean Goertz, 56, St. Cloud

April 28, 1963 – October 8, 2019



The Celebration of Life for Larry Dean Goertz will be Friday, October 18, at the Miller Carlin Funeral Home in St. Cloud, MN. Family and friends may gather from 4:00pm to 7:00pm on Friday, October 18, with prayers being said at 5:00pm. Larry passed away on Tuesday, October 8, 2019 at the St. Cloud Hospital, with family by his side.

Larry was born April 28, 1963, in Pipestone, MN, to Lorraine (Eggrud) and Hillary Goertz. He married Carol Peach on September 6, 1979 in St. Cloud. Larry last worked at Komo Machine and St. Benedict’s Senior Center in St. Cloud.

Larry is survived by his wife, Carol, and his children Sonja (Jeffery) Hanson Rosenberg and Markus Rosenberg.