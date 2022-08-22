Larry D. Peterson, 67, Becker

June 24, 1955 - August 17, 2022

attachment-Larry Peterson loading...

A Celebration of Life will be Saturday, August 27, 2022 at the Peterson family farm for Larry D. Peterson, age 67, who passed away Wednesday at M Health Fairview University of Minnesota Medical Center in Minneapolis. Arrangements are entrusted to Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Becker.

Larry was born June 24, 1955 in Monticello to Duane & Dorothy (Lemmon) Peterson. He lived all his life on the family farm near Becker and spent the winters in Texas the past 15 years. Larry was a farmer and worked for Highway Services as a truck driver, and at the Big Lake Fertilizer Plant. He enjoyed being outdoors in the warm weather, fishing, hunting, bird watching, and camping. Larry was a kind and gentle man who was always there when you needed him and could fix and build anything. He was easy going and had a great sense of humor. Most importantly, Larry was proud of his daughter and grandchildren.

Larry is survived by his father, Duane of Becker; children, Shelly (Damian) Hairston of Los Fresnos, TX, Jeremy (Teri) Hanson of Brooklyn Park, and Jennifer Pierson of Watertown; brothers, Allen (Sandy) and Joe (Vicki Johnson) all of Becker; grandchildren, Skylar, Mila and one on the way; and niece and nephews, Ryan (Jason) Peterson of Becker, Danielle (Rodney) of Brooklyn Park, and Jordan (Jeanna) of Becker.

~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~