UPDATE: Suspect Taken Into Custody Following Standoff

ST. CLOUD -- A suspect is in custody after a several hour standoff.

At around 8:30 Tuesday morning, the Central Minnesota Violent Offender Task Force was serving a knock and announced warrant regarding a drug investigation at an apartment in the 2700 block of 16th Street South.

Authorities say the suspect, 37-year-old Shawn Jacobs, threatened to shoot officers through the door.

As officers backed away, Jacobs yelled he was going to kill himself and fired a single shot from inside the apartment. The bullet went through the wall into the hallway where officers were standing.

No one was hurt, but authorities evacuated the building and set up a perimeter around the complex.

The St. Cloud SWAT team and crisis negotiators were called in to assist. Negotiators talked with Jacobs over the next several hours.

Just before 4:00 p.m., authorities say Jacobs agreed to surrender peacefully. He was taken into custody and is being held in the Stearns County Jail on charges related to the incident.