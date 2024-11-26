Lane Shifts Planned for University Bridge Monday

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A change is coming Monday for drivers who use the University Bridge in St. Cloud.

Crews will be shifting their work to the north side of the bridge causing some lane shifts.

The city says at times, the bridge may be reduced to a single lane under flagger control.

Traffic will be maintained in each direction but the changes have the potential to cause significant traffic delays.

Drivers are encouraged to find an alternate route if possible.

The traffic changes will be in effect until late December.

