Lane Closures Planned for Veterans Drive in St. Cloud

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Traffic on Veterans Drive in St. Cloud will encounter lane shifts starting next week.

Utility improvements will be taking place between 27th Avenue North and 29th Avenue North starting Tuesday, May 27th.

The work will reduce traffic to a single lane in each direction during that stretch of roadway. The head-to-head traffic will use the westbound lanes, and access to those intersections may close intermittently.

Depending on the weather, the project is projected to be completed in mid-June.

