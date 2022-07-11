Lane Closures Planned for Stearns County Road 75

WAITE PARK -- Traffic delays are expected for the next few days along a busy commuter corridor in central Minnesota.

Get our free mobile app

The Stearns County Highway Department is notifying drivers of lane closures on County Road 75.

Crews will be putting down pavement markings between 28th Avenue in Waite Park out to Collegeville Road west of St. Joseph.

The work will take place Tuesday through Thursday. You should expect delays and plan ahead.

LOOK: Here are 25 ways you could start saving money today From: 25 ways you could be saving money today] These money-saving tips—from finding discounts to simple changes to your daily habits—can come in handy whether you have a specific savings goal, want to stash away cash for retirement, or just want to pinch pennies. It’s never too late to be more financially savvy. Read on to learn more about how you can start saving now. [

ALSO SEE: 30 Most Decade-Defining Memes