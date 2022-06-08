Lane Closures Planned for Highway 15 in St. Cloud

ST. CLOUD -- Lane closures are planned for next week as crews resurface a portion of Highway 15 in St. Cloud.

MnDOT will micro-surface the pavement between Interstate 94 and Highway 23 beginning Monday.

Work will take place in segments between sunrise and sunset and prompt alternating lane closures in both directions.

Weather permitting, the work will continue through Thursday. The micro surface will renew the road surface, seal cracks and create a smoother ride.

Get our free mobile app

MnDOT officials remind you to watch for flaggers and slow down through the work zone.

LOOK: Food history from the year you were born From product innovations to major recalls, Stacker researched what happened in food history every year since 1921, according to news and government sources.

LOOK: The most famous actress born the same year as you Many of the actresses in this story not only made a name for themselves through their collection of iconic performances, but also through the selfless, philanthropic nature with which many of them approached their stardom. In an age of flipping the script on societal norms, many of these actresses are using their voices and platforms to be advocates for those who are otherwise unheard.