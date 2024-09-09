Lane Closures Planned for 3rd Street North in St. Cloud

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- St. Cloud metro area drivers may want to find another route across town once lane closures on 3rd Street North get underway.

Starting Tuesday, 3rd Street North in St. Cloud will be reduced to a single lane of traffic along the westbound side of the road due to planned utility work.

The lane reductions will be from 33rd Avenue North to Highway 15.

The city's engineering services department says traffic changes are also expected to continue west of Highway 15 outside the city of St. Cloud's boundary.

The lane closures are expected to continue through early November.

