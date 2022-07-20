Lane Closures Planned at Highway 15 and County Road 1 in Sartell

SARTELL -- Lane closures are planned for the intersection of Highway 15 and Stearns County Road 1 in Sartell.

Starting Monday, County Road 1 will be reduced to a single lane in each direction through the intersection and the double-lane left turn from northbound Highway 15 onto westbound County Road 1 will be reduced to a single turn lane.

The closures are needed to install a new access just west of Highway 15 along the north side of westbound County Road 1.

The lane closures are expected to continue through August 4th.

