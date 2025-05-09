Annual Lake Wobegon Trail Marathon on Saturday in Stearns County

HOLDINGFORD (WJON News) -- There will be hundreds of people running down the Lake Wobegon Trail Saturday.

The 18th Lake Wobegon Trail Marathon starts at 7:00 a.m.. The race is full with 450 runners signed up from 27 states, plus Canada.

The 26.2-mile course starts at Holdingford High School. The course will take runners through Holdingford, Albany, and Avon before ending in St. Joseph.

The marathon is operated by the St. Cloud River Runners. They are still looking for volunteers to help with water stations, traffic control, set-up, and tear-down.

