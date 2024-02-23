Kwik Trip in Becker Breaks Ground
BECKER (WJON News) - The dirt work has begun on a new Kwik Trip in Becker.
Located on Rolling Ridge Road just off Highway 10, officials say construction began February 19th.
Five underground fuel tanks will hold the 76,000 gallons of fuel at the store, and once open, the store will house over $250,000 in inventory.
Officials with Kwik Trip say the construction is scheduled to be complete by mid-July, with the store opening shortly after.
