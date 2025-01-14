The staff at the Tri-County Humane Society would love for you to meet Kofi, a 3-year-old American pit bull/terrier mix who's looking for a new home.

TCHS staff say Kofi is a sweet and outgoing boy. He came to the shelter after his previous owner could no longer afford his care. You see, he has allergies that require medication.

This handsome black and white dog is neutered and housetrained. In fact, he'll let you know he needs to go out by crying and sitting by the door. Good boy!

AFFECTIONATE AND OUTGOING

Kofi likes to meet new people, go on car rides and take daily walks.

Staffers say he knows some tricks -- his favorite being fetch. While he may need some refreshers, Kofi also knows tricks like paw, sit, stay and lay down.

And he loves chicken treats and chewy bones.

Loud noises like fireworks, thunderstorms and sudden loud noises makes him anxious at times, so a calm, reassuring environment during noisy times will help him feel safe.

Kofi's done well with kids and cats, so if you're looking for a loving best boy for your family, Kofi's ready for adoption.

PUT AN ADOPTION HOLD ON KOFI TODAY

You can put an adoption hold on Kofi now.

An adoption hold reserves Kofi for 24 hours. An adoption hold is nonrefundable and nontransferable. The adoption fee plus tax will still need to be paid in full.

TCHS accepts multiple adoption holds, but it's always first-come, first-served.

Donations and adoption fees help cover the cost of spay/neuter surgeries, microchipping, vaccinating, deworming, any medical procedures, and general care.

You can place an adoption hold by calling 320-252-0896.