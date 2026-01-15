ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- The St. Cloud State University Men's Basketball team is hosting its annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Game Day this weekend.

On Saturday, the Huskies will host the University of Minnesota-Duluth at 2:00 p.m. at Halenbeck Hall. Admission is free with a donation of a non-perishable food item. There will also be a free t-shirt giveaway during the game.

SCSU also has a home game Friday at 5:30 p.m. against Bemidji State, which has been dubbed a Winter Whiteout with spectators encouraged to wear white.

The Huskies go into the weekend with an overall record of 11-5 and a NSIC record of 8-2.

Junior Wyatt Hawks now has sole possession of seventh place in career blocks at SCSU. He's up to 85 career blocks.

Bemidji State goes into the weekend with an overall record of 6-9, and UMD has a record of 10-6.