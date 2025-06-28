Governor Walz Taps Local Leaders For Minnesota’s State Boards
ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- Two members of the St. Cloud community have been appointed to Minnesota State Boards. Governor Tim Walz has appointed St. Cloud State University Economics Professor King Banaian to the Campaign Finance and Public Disclosure Board. His term will run from July 2nd, 2025, to January 3, 2028.
The Campaign Finance and Public Disclosure Board administers programs for campaign finance disclosure for state elections, lobbyist registration and disclosure, public subsidy of state candidates and political party committees, and economic interest disclosure for state public officials and local officials in metropolitan governmental units.
Governor Walz also appointed St. Cloud's Mark Stafford to the Council on Disability, his term also runs from July 2, 2025, to January 3rd, 2028. The Council on Disability provides leadership to strengthen and empower the rights of Minnesotans with disabilities. Banaian and Stafford were part of 16 appointments made by Governor Walz.
