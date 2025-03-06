Kimberly Russell, 42, Sauk Rapids

July 22, 1982 – March 3, 2025

A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, March 8, 2025 at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church in St. Cloud for Kimberly M. Russell, age 42 of Sauk Rapids, who passed away on Monday, March 3, 2025, unexpectedly after surgery at the St. Cloud Hospital. Reverend Derek Wiechman will officiate. Placement of the Urn will take place at a later date.

Visitation will be held one hour prior to services on Saturday. Arrangements are with the Daniel Funeral Home in St. Cloud.

Kim was born on July 22, 1982 in St. Cloud, to Kenneth and Margaret (Wildman) Russell.

Kim worked as an LPN and most recently at Fleet Farm in the gas station.

Kim enjoyed diamond art and water parks, movies, reading books and going out to eat. She loved spending time with her family and two grandchildren.

Kim is survived by her three daughters, Haley, Isabelle, and Abigail; mother, Margaret; grandchildren, Skailynn and Noah; siblings, Craig Russell of Sauk Rapids and Neil (Jenna) Russell of Buffalo; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her father; three special cousins, Lori, Jill and Troy.

A Special Thank You to the staff of the St. Cloud Hospital for their efforts to save Kim and CMMHC Group for all their friendship through the years.

Memorials are preferred in lieu of flowers.