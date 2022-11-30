Kimberly Kinion-Schrantz, 62, Pierz, formerly of Casper, Wyoming

April 4, 1960 - November 24, 2022

Kimberly Irene Kinion-Schrantz, 62-year-old resident of Pierz, MN formerly of Casper, WY died Thursday, November 24 at the Pierz Villa in Pierz, MN. A Celebration of Life Service is being planned for a later date this coming summer in Wyoming.

Kimberly Irene Kinion was born on April 4, 1960, in Casper, WY to Edward and Doris (Hahn) Kinion. Kimberly grew up in Casper, WY where she graduated from Kelly Walsh High School in 1978. In 1983 Kim graduated from Casper College with an Associate of Business degree and went on to graduate in 1985 from the University of Wyoming with a Bachelor of Science degree in Office Administration. Kim married James Schrantz in 2005 and they made their home in Evansville, WY. She worked as an administrative assistant throughout her career. Due to declining health from a Multiple Sclerosis diagnosis, Kim moved to Minnesota with her mother to be closer to her sister and family as her illness progressed. Despite her struggle over the years with MS, Kim will be remembered for her loving spirit, warm smile, and ability to find happiness. She was so grateful to those that showed her kindness and helped her.

She enjoyed the following hobbies: sewing, playing the piano, knitting, and reading. Kim had a deep Faith and love for the Lord. All her life Kim loved spending time with the Lord in his Word, at church where she attended Bible studies and participated in church activities. She loved animals especially, her dog Bronco. She was Blessed to have a lifetime of memories camping in the beautiful Big Horn mountains with her family where she enjoyed stream fishing, lake fishing at Meadowlark, and spending time with her grandparents in Buffalo.

Left to cherish her memory are her mother, Doris Kinion Pierz, MN (formerly of Buffalo, Wy) sister, Karen (Leon) Athman of Pierz, MN, nephew, nieces: Justin (Angie) Athman, Jessica (Austin) Scherping, Katelyn Athman, and Rebecca Athman, great niece and nephews, Quinn, Elisabeth, Kellen, and Bodin.