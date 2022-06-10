Kimberly J. Jensen, 63, Princeton

January 9, 1959 - June 7, 2022

attachment-Kimberly Kelley loading...

Kimberly Jo Jensen, age 63 of Princeton, MN, passed away unexpectedly on June 7, 2022, at her home in Princeton. Please join Kim’s family in enjoying her favorite cookies and milk during a gathering from 2:00-3:00 PM on Tuesday, June 21, 2022, at the Williams Dingmann Funeral Home in Princeton. Stay to celebrate Kim’s life with a Time of Sharing to begin at 3:00 PM.

Kimberly Jo Scofield was born to Richard and Joyce (Moulder) Scofield on January 9, 1959, in Milaca. She was the oldest of four children and created cherished memories during their travels as a family. She moved to Des Moines, Iowa and became mother to Michael and Sarah. She was loved by her first husband, Dean Lein, and touched the lives of many friends and coworkers during her time in Iowa.

Kim moved back to the Princeton area and later rekindled a relationship with Todd Jensen. They fell in love and were married on June 19, 2010. Todd’s children, Leland and Kristin, joined the family. Kim shared her home with friends, family, and many stray souls she encountered. Many people knew her by the name “Kimmy Jo Cool.” She was quick to listen and wasn't afraid to step into the gutter to lend a helping hand or offer a warm hug.

Kim will be deeply missed by her husband, Todd; children, Michael (Marta) Lein of Pine City, Sarah (Matt Gerke) Gerke-Lein of Des Moines, IA, Aaron (Desiree) Jensen of Princeton, Leland (Nina) Jensen of Anoka, and Kristin (Aaron) Reineccius of Elk River; grandchildren, Autumn, Bailey, Taylor, Sydney, Saria, Calvin, Melissa, Kaitlyn, Taylor, Mackenzie, Adrienne, and Delilah; great-grandchildren, James, Layla, and one more on the way; mother, Joyce Moulder of Monticello; siblings, Jody (Dick) McLaughlin of WI, and Kelly (Mike) Daniels of Monticello; and many other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her father, Richard Scofield; and brother, Todd Scofield.