Kimball Woman Escapes House Fire With Minor Injuries
KIMBALL -- Authorities were called to a house fire in Kimball over the weekend.
Fire crews responded to 31 Elm Street South at around 9:30 Saturday morning.
The homeowner, 73-year-old Judy Anderson, told authorities she was using a cigarette lighter to burn a wood tick wrapped in a napkin, when some nearby paper started on fire.
Anderson suffered minor injuries and was treated at the scene.
The home suffered extensive smoke and fire damage.
