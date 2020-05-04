Kimball Woman Escapes House Fire With Minor Injuries

KIMBALL -- Authorities were called to a house fire in Kimball over the weekend.

Fire crews responded to 31 Elm Street South at around 9:30 Saturday morning.

The homeowner, 73-year-old Judy Anderson, told authorities she was using a cigarette lighter to burn a wood tick wrapped in a napkin, when some nearby paper started on fire.

Anderson suffered minor injuries and was treated at the scene.

The home suffered extensive smoke and fire damage.