Kimball Man Air-Lifted to Hospital After Crash in Lynden Township

FAIRHAVEN -- Authorities are investigating a crash that sent a Kimball man to the hospital Saturday. The incident happened around 10:00 p.m. at the intersection of County Road 44 and County Road 144 in Lynden Township east of Fairhaven.

The Stearns County Sheriff’s Office says a pickup truck was going east on County Road 44, failed to stop at the stop sign, left the road down an embankment, and hit a tree.

The driver, 35-year-old Joseph Cleveland of Kimball, was pinned inside the vehicle with serious injuries. Authorities say he was removed from the truck and air-lifted to the hospital.

The Annandale police and fire departments assisted at the scene. The crash remains under investigation.

