Kim J. Dombrovski, 63, Saint Cloud

September 2, 1955 - February 21, 2019

Kim J. Dombrovski age 63, of Saint Cloud, MN passed away Thursday, February 21, 2019.

Kim was born September 2, 1955, in Cooperstown, ND to the late Richard and JoAnn (Njaa) Albrecht.

Kim enjoyed reading, playing cards and going to the casino.

Kim is survived by her husband Jeff, daughter Heather Dombrovski. Four sisters Cindy (Mark) Holter, Candy (Tom) Kremers, Jill Lahr, Andrea Albrecht, two brothers David Albrecht, John (Margaret) Albrecht. Good friend Harland Lorenz.

She is preceded in death one brother-in-law Tom Lahr.

Per Kim’s request, there will be no services.