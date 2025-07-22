ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Your kids can dig into some fun at the Stearns History Museum.

They are kicking off their annual History Outdoors children's programming this Thursday and next Thursday with "Dig Like An Archeologist" at 10:00 a.m.

Activities will be both inside and outside the museum.

The intended age range for the program is 7 to 13-year-olds, but all ages are welcome. If your child is under 7, an adult should stay with them. Otherwise, you can go get a coffee and come back and pick them up at 11:30 a.m.

You can register for the program on the Stearns History Museum's website.

They are offering the program twice, but it will be the same both weeks, so just choose one date. It is free for museum members, and $10 a child for non-members.

History Outdoors is sponsored by the Central Minnesota Noon Optimist Club.

If you have questions, contact Program Director Caitlin Carlson.

