Kevin M. Hylla, 70, St. Joseph

April 27, 1954 – January 17, 2025

Kevin Michael Hylla passed away on January 18, 2025, at the St. Cloud Hospital. A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, February 15, 2025, from 1 p.m. until 4 p.m. at the Holdingford American Legion in Holdingford, MN. A private burial will be held at a later date.

Kevin was born to the late Roy and Rosemary (May) Hylla on April 27, 1954, in St. Cloud, MN. Kevin graduated from Holdingford High School in 1973. He was a kind and compassionate person who would always help others. For most of his life, Kevin enjoyed working around the family farm. He was an extremely outgoing person and loved tinkering with tractors and vehicles. When Kevin was younger, he was always followed on the farm by his dog, Prince, where they bonded and played. You could always find Kevin working on trucks; older trucks, newer trucks, it did not matter. Kevin also relished playing cards with his friends and especially with his neighbor, Marcella Warzecha.

Kevin is survived by his siblings: Sharon (Russ), Holdingford MN; Ron (Cheri), Holdingford MN; Michelle (Conrad) Eggan, St. Peter MN; Mark (Joanne), Holdingford MN; Scott (Jennifer), Holdingford MN; and many nieces and nephews. Kevin is also survived by his special friends, Jenny, and Linda.

Kevin’s passing is preceded by his parents, along with his brothers Dave Hylla and Gerry Hylla. The family would like to thank the Coborn Cancer Center and the St. Cloud Hospital for their support and compassion.