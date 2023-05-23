Kevin M. Hanson, 72, Sartell

October 24, 1950 - May 22, 2023

attachment-Kevin Hanson loading...

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m. Friday, May 26, 2023 at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Sartell for Kevin M. Hanson, age 72, who passed away Monday at Meeker Memorial Hospital in Litchfield. Rev. Ronald Weyrens will officiate. Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. Thursday at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids and one hour prior to the services Friday at the church. Parish prayers will be at 4:00 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.

Kevin was born October 24, 1950, in Mankato to H. Leonard & Ivelee (Krahling) Hanson. He married Elaine Wollak on June 19, 1971, in Rice. Kevin worked for Sears Automotive from 1971-1984, Heritage Lincoln Mercury from 1985-1986, Gilleland Chevrolet from 1987-1999, and was the Finance Director at Schwieters Chevrolet from 1999-2022. He was a member of St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church. Kevin enjoyed fishing, deep sea fishing on the annual trip to Cabo San Lucas, hunting, bird watching, and collecting firearms and license plates. He was an avid reader and loved sitting by the fire. Kevin also enjoyed attending concerts with Elaine, watching Western movies, and watching the Minnesota Twins.

Kevin is survived by his wife of 51 years, Elaine of Sartell; son, Ryan (Allison) of Richmond; sister, Kathy (Pat) Horan of Edina; grandsons, Afton and Kayden Williams; many brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, and many nieces, nephews, friends, and godmother, Imogene. He was preceded in death by his parents; and daughter, Heather Williams in 2021.

The family would like to thank Bob, Billy, Grant, and Collin; because you never work a day in your life if you love what you do.