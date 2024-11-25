Kevin Joseph Baron, 60, Sauk Rapids

August 27, 1964 - November 22, 2024

Celebration of Life will be from 12:00 - 4:00 PM Saturday, December 7, 2024 at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids for Kevin Joseph Baron who passed away peacefully on November 22, 2024, surrounded with love by his wife and daughter. He ultimately found the rest he very much deserved after a valiant, years long battle with cancer.

Kevin was born on August 27th, 1964 to Henry and Frances Baron (Gapinski) in St. Cloud, MN. He grew up on the family farm near Gilman/Foley alongside his large family, and graduated from Foley High School in 1982. Kevin married the love of his life, Denise Weirens, on August 27th, 2010 – also his birthday, so he would not forget his anniversary. He wholeheartedly accepted Denise’s daughter, Bailey, as his own and was so very proud of her. Kevin worked for several locally owned businesses in the St. Cloud area and enjoyed being able to nurture and grow relationships within each organization he was a part of. He was extremely happy to sell Pepsi and Mountain Dew products for Bernick’s during the last few years of his life, as they were his favorite beverages. In his free time, he loved to watch sports of all kinds, collect sports memorabilia and spend time with his family, friends and fur children.Kevin will be remembered for his wise but witty nature, contagious smile and fierce loyalty to those around him - maintaining friendships for decades.

He is survived by his wife, Denise Baron of Sauk Rapids and daughter, Bailey Weirens of Minneapolis; brother, Nordeen (Mary) Baron of Andover; brother, LeRoy Baron of Blaine; brother, Harvey (Pat) Baron of Royalton; sister, Renee Petron of Rice; sister, Jan (Glen) Huls of Avon; sister, LuAnn (Larry) Novak of St Cloud; sister, Sherry Baron of Rice and sister-in-law, Sue Baron of Sauk Rapids.He was preceded in death by his parents, Henry and Frances Baron; sister, Arlene Baron; brother Duane Baron; brother-in-law, Donnie Petron; sister-in-law, Mary Baron; nephew, Brian Baron; niece, Katie Kapsner and niece, Tina Huls.

His family wants to extend special gratitude to Sarah from CentraCare Home Health, and Julie from CentraCare Hospice; they were invaluable in ensuring Kevin was comfortable throughout his journey.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred.