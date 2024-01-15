Kevin J. Johnstone, 46, Sartell

December 13, 1977 - January 11, 2024

Funeral Services will be at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, January 20, 2024 at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids for Kevin J. Johnstone, age 46, who passed away on Thursday at his home in Sartell. Rev. Robert Kieffer will officiate. Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m., Friday and one hour prior to the services all at the funeral home in Sauk Rapids.

Kevin was born on December 13, 1977 in St. Cloud to Kenneth “Ken” Johnstone and Katherine Teigland. He grew up in St. Cloud and married the love of his life Angela “Angie” Kieffer on April 17, 1999 in Morris. Together, they lived and raised their family in Rice from 1998-2005 and resided in Sartell since. Kevin worked most of his life as a wood finisher and stainer and had a great work ethic. He worked at CMP for the last 10 plus years. He enjoyed spending time outdoors, kayaking, camping with his mother and father-in-law, hiking, and attending local sporting events and concerts. Kevin was creative in his own way. He enjoyed baking especially baklava, gardening, and doing diamond dot art. Kevin was a busy body, enjoyed tinkering in the garage, and keeping up his lawn. Kevin had the biggest heart, was life of the party, always helping others, and was proud of the relationships he had in his life. Everyone looked forward to his heart felt and loving hugs. Most importantly, he loved his family and his dogs and cat.

Kevin is survived by his wife, Angie of Sartell; children, Jasmine (Taylor) Johnstone and Ethan Johnstone (Max Bentrud); daughter-law-Hallie Holtz; mother and father-in-law, Janice and Randy Kieffer; father, Ken Johnstone; mother, Kathy Bopp; siblings, Karla (Ed) VanTassel, Karen Soma, Karl (Deborah) Johnstone, Katrina (Joshua) Salo, Timothy Johnstone, Samuel Johnstone, Jenny (Jeremy Nims) Johnstone, Rose (Michael) Cornwell, and James Johnstone; brothers-in-law, Aaron Kieffer and Nathan (Kewarin) Kieffer; many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews; and many close friends. He was preceded in death by his son, Devin Johnstone; paternal grandparents, Kenneth and Ann Johnstone; maternal grandparents, Marvin and Lois Teigland; brother-in-law, Patrick Kieffer; aunt, Mary Ann Petron; uncle, James Johnstone; and cousin, Lisa Morse.