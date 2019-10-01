Kevin George Kincade, 57, Paynesville

February 11, 1962 - September 29, 2019

A time of sharing will be held at 6:00 P.M. on Friday, October 4, 2019 at the Daniel-Anderson Funeral Home in Paynesville for Kevin George Kincade, age 57 of Paynesville. He died on Sunday, September 29, 2019 surrounded by his family at the Paynesville Hospital. Visitation will be from 5:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M. on Friday at the Daniel-Anderson Funeral Home in Paynesville.

Kevin was born on February 11, 1962 in Sauk Centre, MN the son of Verlyn and Margaret (Grecula) Kincade. He grew up in Long Prairie where he attended and graduated from high school. On October 1, 1983 he married his long time sweet heart at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Long Prairie. They then moved to Tucson, AZ for 20 years where he worked as a shop foreman at a Honda Dealership. While in Arizona, they became proud parents of three wonderful daughters. In 2004, they moved back to Minnesota, settling in Paynesville. He then worked at the Honda House in St. Cloud and opened Fatty Daddy Auto in Willmar in 2008.

Cars, Cars and more Cars were most of his life. He enjoyed fixing, collecting and going to car shows. Kevin also enjoyed camping, woodworking in his wood shop, spending time with his daughters and granddaughters at the cabin, collecting antiques, building relationships with his customers and having pride in working on their vehicles. He was also proud to have a great working staff that he said, were like his sons, “the boys he didn’t have.” He was also proud of the fact that he offered free auto care to the spouses of deployed active duty military members.

He was preceded in death by an infant son in 1981.

Kevin is survived by his wife, Debra of Paynesville; three daughters, Kailey (Nathan) Lieser of Paynesville, Jenna Kincade of St. Louis Park, Whitney Kincade of Paynesville; four granddaughters, Kaydence, Kendall, Karah, and Keira; his parents, Verlyn and Margaret Kincade of San Manuel, AZ; three brothers, Alan Kincade of Arizona, Dave Kincade of Phoenix, AZ, and Jeff Kincade of San Manuel, AZ; one sister, Jackie Kincade of San Manuel, AZ; his father-in-law and mother- in-law, Lloyd and Doris Laine of Paynesville; one sister-in-law, Julie (Gary) Fearing of Paynesville; two brothers-in law, Rick (Marcia) Laine of Osakis and Greg (Laura) Laine of Hibbing; nieces and nephews; other relatives and many friends.