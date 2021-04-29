Kevin F. Schlangen, 58, Paynesville

March 9, 1963 - April 26, 2021

A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, May 7, 2021 at St. Louis Catholic Church in Paynesville for Kevin F. Schlangen, age 58, of Paynesville who passed away unexpectedly at his family farm on Monday, April 26, 2021. Reverend Glenn Krystosek will officiate. Entombment will take place at the parish cemetery.

Visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. Thursday and after 9:30 a.m. on Friday both at St. Louis Catholic Church in Paynesville. Arrangements are with the Daniel-Anderson Funeral Home in Paynesville.

Kevin was born on March 9, 1963 in Paynesville to Daniel and Juanita (Renneker) Schlangen. He graduated from Paynesville High School in 1981. Kevin worked on the family farm all of his life.

He enjoyed listening to sports on the radio and TV. Kevin was a very private quiet man.

He is survived by his siblings; Jane Konz of South Haven, Dale (Julie) of Lake Henry, Karl of Lake Henry, Gary (Janet) of Belgrade, Leo (Marlene) of St Michael and Scott (Mary) of Paynesville; nieces, nephews and extended family.

Kevin was preceded in death by his parents; and brother, Virgil.