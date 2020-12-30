Kevin E. Adelman, 87, Sauk Rapids

July 13, 1933 - December 30, 2020

A Mass of Christian Burial will be a private family event (due to Covid) at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Minden Township, for Kevin E. Adelman, 87, who died Wednesday, December 30, 2020 at the St. Cloud Hospital. Rev. Michael Wolfbauer will officiate and burial will be in the St. Patrick Parish Cemetery.

Kevin was born July 13, 1933 in Minden Township to John and Luella (Neary) Adelman. He lived most of his life in rural Benton County. He graduated from Foley High School. Kevin proudly served our country in the U.S. Army. He married Lora Lee Morain on September 1, 1958. Kevin’s Catholic Faith was very important to him and he cared deeply for his family. He was a lifetime member of St. Patrick Catholic Church and a member of Foley Knights of Columbus Council 3603. Kevin worked for the U.S. Department of Agriculture Soil Conservation Service, retiring in 1987 and farmed on the family farm. In his retirement, one of his greatest joys was the private golf course he constructed on their property. He and his friends enjoyed many Wednesday morning golfing gatherings, complete with treats, good conversation, golfing, and playing the Golf card game (so that he played “golf” year around).

Survivors include his wife of 62 years, Lee of Sauk Rapids; son, Tim (special friend Connie) of Becker; daughters, Toni (Randy) Hammond and Janelle (special friend Mark) of Sauk Rapids; grandchildren, Joe, Jeremy, James, Victoria, and Chris; 11 great-grandchildren; brother, Lester (Fran) of Rice; and sisters-in-law, Jeanice and Donna both of Sauk Rapids. He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Clarence, John, Sylvester; sisters, Evelyn, Luella; infant sister, Donna Mae; granddaughter, Jessica; and daughter-in-law, Cindy.

Due to Covid, we request no personal visits to the residence. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to Foley C.A.R.E.