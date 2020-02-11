Kevin A. Pfannenstein, 80, St. Cloud

March 31, 1939 - February 10, 2020

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, February 18, 2020 at St. Augustine’s Catholic Church in St. Cloud for Kevin A. Pfannenstein, age 80, of St. Cloud, who passed away on Monday, February 10, 2020 at the St. Cloud Hospital. Reverend Scott Pogatchnik will officiate. Entombment will take place at the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery in Little Falls with full military honors.

Family and friends may call from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Monday at the Daniel Funeral Home in St. Cloud and one hour prior to service on Tuesday at church. Parish Prayers will be held at 4:00 p.m. on Monday at the funeral home.

Kevin was born on March 31, 1939 in Richmond, Minnesota to George and Irene (Plantenberg) Pfannenstein. He graduated from St. Cloud Technical High School in 1957 and attended St. Cloud State University. He then served honorably in United States Navy from 1957 until 1963. Kevin married Nancy Pelnar on October 22, 1966 in Milwaukee, WI. He worked for DeZurik Corporation all his life, retiring in 1994. He was a member of St. Augustine’s Catholic Church, the Waite Park American Legion Silver Star Post #428, the East Side V.F.W. Post #4847, the United State Naval Cytological Veterans Association, and the Naval Institute.

Kevin enjoyed history, crossword puzzles, spending time outdoors, and family reunions. He was also active in Special Needs Organizations.

He is survived by his wife, Nancy; children, Kelly Pfannenstein of Victorville, CA, Kent of Sauk Rapids, Courtney (J) Ellingson of Skagway, AK; siblings, Richard (Mary Jo) of Sartell, Janet Litzinger of St. Cloud, Mary (Norm) Hill of St. Cloud, Roger of Bemidji, Howard of Columbus, Ohio Terrance of Del Rapids, SD, and Karen (Carl) Schaefer of St. Cloud; and many nieces and nephews.

Kevin is preceded in death by his brothers, Thomas, Dennis, John, and Keith; and sister, Donna Larson.

A Special Thank You to the staff of the St. Cloud Veterans Affairs Hospital, the St. Cloud Hospital, Good Shepherd Community, and Benton County Social Services, family and friends for all the care and support given to Kevin and his family.

In Lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred.