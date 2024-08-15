Kent F. Fetterman, 77, Sartell

September 12, 1946 - August 12, 2024

attachment-Kent Fetterman loading...

Kent F. Fetterman, age 77, of Sartell, died on August 12, 2024, at Edgewood Assisted Living, Sartell, MN.

A Memorial Gathering celebrating Kent’s life will be held from 10:00 AM – 12:00 Noon on Thursday, August 22, 2024, at Benson Funeral Home, 111 25th Ave S., St. Cloud, MN, with a time of sharing at 11:30 AM. A burial with full military honors will be in the MN State Veterans Cemetery, Little Falls, MN.

Kent Frederick Fetterman was born on September 12, 1946, in Cleveland, OH to Ronald and Dorothy (Botz) Fetterman. As a small child, Kent moved to Sauk Center, MN where he was raised by Dorothy and Ferd Ahrens. He graduated from High School in 1964. After graduating high school, Kent enlisted in the United States Navy serving from 1967-1973 during the Vietnam War. He also served in the Navy Reserves. During his enlistment, Kent received refrigeration and air conditioning training. Kent owned his own refrigeration company, Kent’s Refrigeration, for several years before joining St. Cloud Refrigeration and later Cub Foods. He married Wendy Ahl on October 12, 1974, they were later divorced. He enjoyed woodcarving, camping, traveling, fishing, reading, the Minnesota Vikings and Twins, and watching movies. He also enjoyed his daily coffee and Diet Coke.

Kent is survived by his children, Becky (Chris) Nelson of Rice and Adam (Jennifer) Fetterman of Houston, TX; grandchildren, April, Shelby, and Colette Nelson, and Kayli Fetterman; siblings, Mary “Snookie”, Tim “Timmy”, Tony “Alfie” (Wanda), Don “Duck”, Joe “Babs”, Julie “Toots” (Brian), Mark (Angela), Jeff “Arby”, Danny, Murray, Holly, Sherry; and many nieces, nephews, and relatives.

He was preceded in death by his parents and siblings, Tom “Gussy” and Perry.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to the charity of the donor’s choice.