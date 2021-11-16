Kenneth W. Quinlan, 73, Sauk Centre

June 8, 1948 - November 10, 2021

Kenneth W. Quinlan, 73, passed away on Wednesday, November 10, 2021 at his home in Sauk Centre, MN. There will be a private family celebration of his life at a later date. Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Homes, Stein Chapel has been entrusted with arrangements.

Kenneth, “Ken”, was born June 8, 1948 to William and Jean (Carpenter) Quinlan in New Haven, CT. Following his High School Graduation, he joined the US Navy. He served in Vietnam’s Mekong Delta from September 1967 to September 1968 with CTF-116 River Patrol Forces’ River Section-535 as a crew member onboard PBR 727. He was awarded the Combat Action Ribbon and Purple Heart during service. Upon his honorable discharge from the Navy, he joined the US Navy Reserve and served in San Diego, CA. He moved on to become a Sergeant in the US Air Force and was honorably discharged in 1974. He then served as a Sergeant in the CA National Guard until 1982. He attended San Diego Community College earning a degree in Psychology and Sociology. He met Diane Hefferan in Ocean Beach, CA and they married on October 3, 1986 in Richfield, MN.

Ken was a self-employed painting contractor. He enjoyed traveling with his wife and children to visit family and friends in Connecticut, Maine, Florida, and California. He and his family moved to Sauk Centre in 1995. He retired in 1996.

Ken was known for cruising around town in his van or convertible, often delivering goodies from the bakery to a special handful of people. And, of course, always wearing his shorts and jean jacket. He always looked forward to his Wednesday night card games at the Bear Trap with the guys. Ken liked to read and he retained an amazing amount of knowledge. He was always first to answer the toughest Jeopardy questions. Most importantly, Ken loved spending time with his wife, children and grandchildren. All who knew him will certainly miss his sense of humor and wise cracks.

Ken is survived by his wife Diane; sons, Kenneth Jr. “Beau” of San Diego, CA and David (Amanda) of Monticello, MN; daughters, Carrie Ann (Tim) Melton of Gold Canyon, AZ and Christine (Michael) Stein of Villard, MN; daughter-in-law, Yayoi Quinlan of San Diego, CA; sister and brothers, Wendy Pannone of Colchester, CT, Don Quinlan of Vancouver, WA and David Quinlan of Sumner, ME; and grandchildren Christian, Evan and Natalie Quinlan.

He was preceded in death by his parents; aunt Helen Dwyer, sisters-in-law Debbie Quinlan, Karen Hefferan and Paula Hefferan, brother-in-law Dave Hefferan, and cousin Patty Dwyer, who he always regarded as his guardian angel.