Kenneth “Ken” Nothnagel, 77, Sartell

March 30, 1941 - December 29, 2018

A Memorial Mass will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, January 3, 2019 at St. Stephen’s Catholic Church in St. Stephen for Kenneth “Ken” Nothnagel, age 77, of Sartell who passed peacefully away on Saturday, December 29, 2018 at the Country Manor in Sartell from esophageal cancer. Reverend Eugene Doyle will officiate. Interment will take place in the parish cemetery.

Visitation will be held after 9:30 a.m. on Thursday at the Parish Hall in St. Stephen. Arrangements are with the Daniel Funeral Home in St. Cloud.

Ken was born March 30, 1941 in St. Cloud to Clarence and Margaret (Tellers) Nothnagel. He graduated from St. Cloud Technical high school in 1959, and married Evelyn (Maile) Nothnagel on August 1, 1959. Together they raised three children; son Kurt, daughter Dawn, and Granddaughter Leah Claflin. Kenneth worked at Northern States Power for 25 years as well as managed the family farm and later Ken’s Greenhouse near St. Stephen.

Ken enjoyed hunting and fishing, and deeply loved old country western and polka music. He was a jokester from a young age, which carried on throughout his 77 years.

Ken is survived by his wife Evie; son Kurt, Granddaughter Leah (Charles) Claflin; siblings, Joanne (Dale) Lackore, Donna (Ron) Schlichting, and Richard (Linda) Nothnagel.

He is preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Dawn Nothnagel in 1993; and in-laws Anton and Louise Maile.

He will be dearly missed and forever cherished by those who loved him.