Kenneth J. Lahr, 80, St. Nicholas

September 5, 1944 - November 6, 2024

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, November 12, 2024, at St. Nicholas Catholic Church in St. Nicholas, MN for Kenneth J. Lahr, age 80, of St. Nicholas. Ken passed away peacefully November 6, 2024, at the Paynesville Health Care Center with family at his side. Burial will be in the St. Nicholas Cemetery.

Visitation will begin at 4:00 p.m. on Monday, November 11th, at the Wenner Funeral Home in Cold Spring. The St. Nicholas Men’s Society and Knights of Columbus will pray the rosary at 7:30 p.m. Visitation will continue from 9:00 a.m. to 10:15 a.m. on Tuesday at the Wenner Funeral home.

Ken was born on September 5, 1944, in Paynesville, MN to George and Luverne (Schmit) Lahr. He grew up on the family farm. He married Jeanette Schaefer on October 10, 1970, at St. Martin Catholic Church in St. Martin. The couple farmed together in the Richmond area all of their married life. Ken loved planting, growing, and harvesting the crops; dairy farming; and using his John Deere equipment. His favorite thing to do was combine corn. Ken took pride in his strong work ethic to make the farm a better place.

Ken enjoyed playing cards, bowling, dancing, telling stories, watching the Minnesota Vikings and Minnesota Twins, and going to the casino. He enjoyed old time music, especially The Whoopee John Band. Ken was a member of the St. Nicholas Catholic Church, Men’s Society, and Knights of Columbus.

Ken is survived by his wife of 54 years, Jeanette; children, Karen (Jay) Hohenstein of Delano; Kristin (Jason) Marchiafava of Minnetonka; George (Melissa) Lahr of Albertville; Ralph (Cassandra) Lahr of Richmond; and Jill (Craig) Schlegel of Maple Grove; grandchildren Abby and Jack Hohenstein; Ellie, Emma, and Benjamin Marchiafava; Isabelle and William Lahr; Kenneth, Charlotte, Henry, Leander, and Peter Lahr; and Sawyer, Samuel, and Josephine Schlegel; and sister Georgian Gross of St. Cloud. Ken was preceded in death by his parents, George (1985) and Luverne (2003), infant daughter (1980), and brother-in-law Harold Gross (2012).

The family would like to express their appreciation to the Paynesville Health Care Center staff for the wonderful care provided to Ken.