Kenneth J. Abraham, 87, Clearwater

June 25, 1937 – June 6, 2025

Memorial Services will be held at 12:30 p.m. on Thursday, June 19, 2025, at the Daniel Funeral Home in Clearwater for Kenneth J. Abraham. Deacon Steve Yanish will officiate. Visitation will be held from 11:00 a.m. until the time of the service on Thursday at the funeral home. Burial of the urn, with full military honors, will be in the Our Lady of the Lakes Parish Cemetery in Big Lake.

Kenneth Joseph Abraham, Clearwater, MN age 87, born June 25, 1937, passed away peacefully with family at his side on June 6, 2025 (almost made it to 88!). He was born in Graceville, MN and grew up on a farm in Wheaton, MN. He enjoyed life in Wheaton, working on the farm, playing tennis, basketball (racing around the track in Wheaton with his good high school buddies!)

Ken joined the Army, from where he was honorably discharged in 1964. He gave his crew some pretty good haircuts and drove tanks. He also attended college at MN School of Business. He met the love of his life, Kathleen at a dance and they were married in 1960. They celebrated 65 years of marriage this year and were still dancing! Over the years they had many good times with all their MN and FL dance buddies! Ken enjoyed retirement for almost 30 years, retiring at age 58 from GAF Corporation where he had been in Sales and Sales Management. He was a “snowbird” to FL until 2018. Ken enjoyed playing a lot of golf, living on a golf course both in FL and MN. He and Kat loved their good times golfing and were still enjoying it last summer! Lake life and the time spent at Big Eagle Lake (where he had lived prior), with family was always enjoyed by Ken, and he always made it so fun!

Ken is survived by his loving wife, Kathleen; his daughter, Andrea Smith and son-in-law, Mike Smith; sons, Steve (Marsha Horton) and Tom. He is also survived by two grandchildren, Matthew Smith and Melissa Lee (Sam); and his most recent pride and joy two great-grandchildren, Madelyn and Alexander. Ken was preceded in death by his parents and brother.

We offer a special thanks to the staff at Cura of Monticello and to the Moments Hospice group.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to American Diabetes Association at www.diabetes.org