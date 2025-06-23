Kenneth Gene Fischer, 66, Albany

February 26, 1959 - June 16, 2025

Kenneth Gene Fischer, known to many as “Fish” or “Fishy,” passed away on June 16, 2025, at the age of 66, as a result of injuries sustained in a motorcycle accident involving a deer. Born on February 26, 1959, in Sauk Centre, Minnesota, to Edmund and Dolores (Schunk) Fischer, Kenny lived a life marked by unyielding determination, strong hands, and a heart always ready to serve.

Kenny graduated from Albany High School and built a strong work ethic constructing silos with Norling Silos, followed by a long career at Kraft Foods in Albany. He retired—fittingly—on his birthday in 2014.

On October 27, 2001, Kenny married the love of his life, Penny Martin of Foley, MN. Their life together was full of laughter, companionship, and the loyal presence of their beloved dog, Parker.

Kenny was a devoted Harley rider. After a life-changing accident in 1980, he didn’t give up—instead, he adapted a 1973 Harley-Davidson Shovelhead into a custom trike and hit the road again, chrome gleaming, paint vibrant, and ape hangers held high. The bike wasn’t just transportation—it was his roar, his resilience, and his soul. With the iconic “K Fish” plate and tattoos as colorful as his personality, he was a proud biker with a heart of gold.

A master craftsman and welder, Kenny could fix just about anything—from farm equipment to birdhouses. Always immersed in projects, he was quick to lend a hand to anyone in need. Whether welding a tractor part, repairing garden tools, or clearing snow from a neighbor’s driveway, Kenny had a gift for turning every challenge into an opportunity to help.

His love for nature ran deep—he hunted and fished with friends and family, especially enjoying bowhunting trips with his nephews in South Dakota and watching wildlife on his property. He encouraged youth to hunt, finding joy in seeing others appreciate and cherish the outdoors.

Kenny found joy in life’s simple pleasures: feeding songbirds, watching Minnesota Vikings games (with plenty of play-by-play commentary), playing cribbage, and always being ready for happy hour. He was a man of grit, generosity, and fierce loyalty.

He lived fully, loved deeply, and leaves behind a legacy of strength, laughter, and a hand always extended.

Kenny is survived by his loving wife, Penny, and their dog, Parker, along with siblings Linda Barker Morehouse (Scott) of St. Joseph, Jane (Ken) Wuertz of Otsego, Don (Pam) Fischer of Albany, Marilyn (Dan) Bueckers of Freeport, Tom (Brenda) Fischer of Albany, Tim (Elaine) Fischer of Sartell, and Gary (Tammy) Fischer of Albany; as well as many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Edmund and Dolores Fischer.

A heartfelt thanks to Kenny’s lifelong friend, Ken Loehlein, who handcrafted Kenny’s urn as a loving tribute and for his final resting place.

A memorial celebration of Kenny’s life will be held on Saturday, June 28, 2025, at 11:00 a.m., with visitation beginning at 9:00 a.m., at Seven Dolors Catholic Church in Albany, MN—where stories will be shared, bikes will rumble, and his spirit will ride on. Following the service, a brief bike ride in Kenny’s honor will depart from the church in Albany, passing through Freeport, and ending at Kenny and Penny’s home, where he will find his final resting place.