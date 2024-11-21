Kenneth G. Pieles, 58, Princeton

October 13, 1966 - November 18, 2024

Kenneth G. Pieles, age 58 of Princeton, MN, passed away on November 18, 2024, at his home. A Memorial Service will be planned at a later date.

Kenneth Gerald was born to Gerald and Roxanne (Germaine) Pieles on October 13, 1966, in Minneapolis. He was a cabinet maker over the course of 30 years. Ken married Shari Stensrud on July 5, 2018, in Monticello. He enjoyed grilling, cooking, traveling, and doing outdoor tasks like mowing the lawn. Ken was a social butterfly, sarcastic and funny, and loved to quote movie lines. He loved spending time with family, especially his kids and grandkids.

Ken is survived by his children, Alexandra Kittleson of Big Lake, Danielle Pieles of Slidell, LA and Sydney Pieles of Slidell, LA; nine grandchildren; sister, Kris Almen of Princeton; ex-wife, Valerie Joan Pieles of Slidell, LA; and other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Shari; and sister, Kerri Keane.