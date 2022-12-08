Kenneth Frank Bauer, 93, Shakopee and formerly Waite Park

May 11, 1929 - December 6, 2022

attachment-Kenneth Bauer loading...

Following his discharge from the Army, Kenneth worked for Granite Supply Co, Saint Cloud, for over 50 years, delivering supplies to area granite artists. In his spare time, he enjoyed hunting and fishing. He was known for raising champion pigeons. Kenneth would enter his pigeons in area fairs and typically came home with a flock of first and second place ribbons and trophies. He loved to follow his daughter’s love for horse carting and the horses that they used in the sport.

He is survived by his daughter, Diane Bauer, of Lexington, KY and a brother, Lloyd (Sandy) Bauer, of Sartell.

Kenneth was preceded in death by his wife, daughter, Debra; sisters Betty Bauer and Rita Verkinnes and brothers, Robert and Earl Bauer.

In lieu of flowers, the family request memorials go to their church, St Joseph’s Catholic Church, Waite Park.