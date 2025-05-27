Kenneth E. Pierskalla, 89, St. Cloud

March 9, 1936 – May 23, 2025

Kenneth E. Pierskalla, 89, of St. Cloud, MN passed away peacefully at Talamore Senior Living, after living with dementia for about six years. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, May 29, 2025 at 11:00 AM at Holy Spirit Catholic Church. Rev. Derek Wiechmann will officiate. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, May 28, 4-7:00 PM at the Daniel Funeral Home, St. Cloud, with parish prayers beginning at 4:00 PM.

Kenneth Edward Pierskalla was born on March 9, 1936 in St. Cloud, MN to his parents, Louis and Selina Pierskalla. Ken graduated from Technical Highschool, St. Cloud, in 1954. He then went on to enlist into the US Navy, his Basic Training and Advance Training, in Illinois and went on to Beeville, Texas, where he was a navigator on naval airplanes, sitting directly behind the pilot. Following his time in the Navy, he moved back to the St. Cloud area to be a lineman with Northwestern Bell Telephone Company. Ken met the love of his life, Marilyn Eleanor Rassier, they were wed on July 18, 1960, at St. Joseph Catholic Church, St. Joseph, MN. Ken and Marilyn moved around often due to Ken’s position with the phone company, some of the towns included: Sauk Centre, Brainerd, Little Falls, St. Cloud, St. Paul, Hibbing, and Duluth. With his proven dedication to the company, his career advanced to becoming Regional Manager with Northwestern Bell and US West.

Ken has been a parishioner with Holy Spirit Catholic Church, St. Cloud since 1990 and was a Knight of Columbus of the 3rd Degree. He is the 25th elected Honorary Ambassador for Winter Frolic Titan of Taconite, Hibbing, MN. He was a member of the VFW Granite Post #429, American Legion Post #428, Moose Lodge 1400, and the St. Cloud Lions Club. Ken spent time volunteering for the Special Olympics, putting life lines in for Telephone Pioneers, ARC, and simply hoping those in need. He was an outdoorsman, enjoyed hunting, fishing and woodworking. Ken enjoyed gardening, specifically roses, polka dancing, traveling, and spending time with family.

He is preceded in death by his beloved wife, Marilyn; parents, Louis and Selina; daughter, Linda Pierskalla; daughter-in-law, Lisa Pierskalla; brothers, Jim and Robert Pierskalla; and sister, Theresa Pierskalla.

His legacy is lived on through his sons, Mark (Diane), Stephen (Karen Davis) Pierskalla; daughters, Julie (Anthony) Sorteberg and Wanda (Chad) Belich; grandchildren, Joshua, Justin, Johnathan, Jeremy, Callista, Anthony Jr., Anneka, Gabriel, Andy, Adam, Alexis, Nick, Ben, Amanda, Mike, Brad, Cynthia, and Nick; and many great-grandkids.

In lieu of flowers, please donate your memorials to the Alzheimer’s Association or the American Lyme Disease Foundation.