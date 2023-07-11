Kenneth C. Burgess, 74, Becker

September 14, 1949 - July 9, 2023

Memorial Services will be 2:00 p.m. Saturday, July 15, 2023 at St. Cloud Church of Christ in St. Cloud for Kenneth C. Burgess, age 73, who passed away Sunday at his home. Dreyton Nichols will officiate the ceremony. Burial will be private at Evergreen Cemetery in Mantorville, MN. Visitation will be from 12:30-2:00 p.m. Saturday at the church. Arrangements have been entrusted to Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Becker.

Kenneth was born September 14, 1949 in Rochester to Richard and Margaret (Kunz) Burgess. He married Susan Blonigen on July 29, 1972 at St. Henry’s Catholic Church in Monticello. They lived in Big Lake for 22 years, and in Becker since 1994. Kenneth worked in Grounds Maintenance for the Osseo-Maple Grove School District for 32 years, retiring in 2008. He was a Maintenance Specialist for the Becker Community Center from 2010 to the present. He was a member of St. Cloud Church of Christ. Kenneth enjoyed gardening, hunting, working and being around people. He loved his family and spending time with his grandson. He was a great story teller who was energetic, caring, thoughtful, and witty.

Survivors include his wife, Susan of Becker; daughter, Carole (Randy) Johnson of Lanesboro; grandson, Rory Johnson of Lanesboro; sisters, Lynda (Bill) Barnacle of Brainerd and Bonita (Mark) Nolden of Andover; and other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Donna Montez; and brothers, Keith and Tom.