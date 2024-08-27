Kenneth A. “Kenny” Albrecht, 94, Paynesville

June 24, 1930 - August 24, 2024

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, August 30, 2024 at St. Louis Catholic Church in Paynesville for Kenneth A. “Kenny” Albrecht, age 94, of Paynesville. Kenny passed away August 24, 2024 at the St. Cloud Hospital. Reverend Glenn Krystosek will officiate. Burial will take place in the St. Louis Parish Cemetery with full military honors.

Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. on Thursday, August 29 at the Daniel-Anderson Funeral Home in Paynesville. Visitation will continue one hour prior to services at the church on Friday.

Kenny was born June 24, 1930 in Paynesville to Edward and Alvina (Knebel) Albrecht. He served in the U.S. Army from 1954-1956 in Korea. He married Catherine “Katie” Utsch on October 9, 1954 at St. Agnes Catholic Church in Roscoe. Kenny worked for Standard Oil driving truck for 15 years, drove local school bus, and for the City of Paynesville in maintenance and as a volunteer fireman. He was a member of the St. Louis Catholic Church and Paynesville American Legion Post 271.

Kenny loved the outdoors where he enjoyed hunting, fishing, and trapping. He loved to dance waltzes with Katie, enjoyed trips to the casino and routinely met friends at Queen Bees in Paynesville.

Kenny is survived by his loving wife of 70 years Katie, children Linda Voss of Alameda, California, Ron (Mary) of Delano, Rick (Susan) Lino Lakes, 5 grandchildren Alison, Megan, Evan, Ryan, and Austin, 2 great grandchildren Cooper and Wilhelmina, siblings Doris Schmidt of Longville, Jenny Olson of Spicer and Roy Albrecht of Buffalo as well as many other nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Kenny is preceded in death by his parents, siblings Ermin, Orlin, and Ardine Schmidt.

Memorials are preferred in lieu of flowers.