July 11, 1949 – November 16, 2025

Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, December 10, 2025 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in St. Joseph for Kent W. “Ken” Fuchs, age 76, of St. Joseph, who passed away on Sunday, November 16, 2025 at Mother of Mercy in Albany. Reverend Brad Jenniges, OSB will officiate. Burial of the urn will be in the St. Joseph Parish Cemetery in St. Joseph.

Visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, December 9, 2025 and from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service on Wednesday. All at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church Heritage Hall in St. Joseph.

Full obituary coming soon.