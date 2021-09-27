Keith F. Hughes, 85, St. Cloud

July 27, 1936 - September 21, 2021

Mass of Christian Burial will be 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday, September 28, 2021 at St. Paul’s Catholic Church in St. Cloud for Keith F. Hughes, age 85, of St. Cloud. Keith passed away September 21 at the St. Cloud Hospital. Reverend Leroy Scheierl will officiate. Entombment will take place in the Assumption Cemetery Mausoleum.

Visitation will be held from 4-7 p.m. on Monday, September 27 at the Daniel Funeral Home in St. Cloud. Visitation will continue after 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday at the church.

Keith was born July 27, 1936 in St. Cloud to Fred and Valeria (Spaniol) Hughes. After graduating from St. Cloud Cathedral High School, he graduated from St. John’s University in 1958. He went on to graduate from the University of Minnesota Law School. He married Julie Ann Janzen on August 27, 1960 at St. James Catholic Church in Aitkin.

Keith practiced law in St. Cloud in his family practice at the Hughes Law Office, now Quinlivan and Hughes. He retired at 74 years old. He was active in his community, serving in the Minnesota State Senate from 1964 -1972, serving on the Board of Catholic Charities, St. Cloud Chamber of Commerce, St. Cloud Opportunities Board, St. Cloud Sertoma, Minnesota State Bar Association and Board of Governors. While attending St. John’s he was in ROTC and served in the National Guard after. He was also a longtime active member of St. Paul’s Parish, Knights of Columbus Council 961 and the Crosier Apostolate.

Keith is survived by his loving wife of 61 years Julie, children Mary (Andy) Coulter of Minneapolis, Katherine (Joe) Cashman of Little Canada, Mark (Megan) Hughes of Roseville, Timothy (Ashley) Hughes of Edina, Rachel (Brian) Bonin of White Bear Lake, and Matthew (Heidi) Hughes of White Bear Lake, 23 grandchildren, 6 great grandchildren (with one on the way), twin brother Kevin (Joanne) Hughes, and sisters Mary (Tom) Mathews, Sheila (Jim) Tembrock all of St. Cloud.

Preceding Keith in death were his parents, grandson Peter Cashman, and brother Brian Hughes.

Memorials are preferred in lieu of flowers.