Keenan Taking On Additional Responsibilities at Catholics Schools

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- The longtime Director of Athletics and Activities at Cathedral is taking on more responsibilities.

Cathedral and Catholic Community Schools has announced Emmett Keenan will become Director of Student Activities, plus Alumni & Community Relations within CCS. He has served in his current role for the past 26 years.

To help with this transition, Julie Murphy has been promoted to the position of Associate Director of Student Activities. She has served as Activities Assistant at Cathedral for over 20 years. The promotion means her scope of managerial responsibility will widen.

Both Keenan and Murphy will officially start their new roles on July 1st.

