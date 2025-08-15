February 1, 1946 - August 12, 2025

A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11:00 AM, Wednesday, August 20, 2025 at the Saint Mary of Mount Carmel Catholic Church in Long Prairie, MN for Kathleen Larson who passed away on August 12, at the St. Cloud Hospital. Fr. Joseph Herzing will officiate. Visitation will be from 4-7 PM on Tuesday, August 19 at the Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home, Stein Chapel in Long Prairie. There will be Parish Prayers at 7:00 PM.

Kathleen “Kathy” was born on February 1, 1946 to Arnold and Virginia (Popp) Burggraff in Little Falls. She graduated from Little Falls High School in 1965. She married Dennis Wotzka on August 2, 1965. The two were married for 22 years and had five children together. She married Ken Larson on July 23, 2005 in Long Prairie. The two enjoyed trips to Wisconsin and a recent trip out West where they saw some beautiful sights with a granddaughter.

Kathy devoted 35 years of her life to working in the dietary department at CentraCare Hospital and nursing home as well as some time at Meadow Place Assisted Living. She was a very dedicated employee and took great pride in making a difference. Kathy retired in 2023.

Kathy was an amazing woman who truly enjoyed caring for others. She was a people person who loved to spark up conversation everywhere she went. She was an avid Minnesota Twins and Timberwolves fan! Kathy was very devoted to her faith and family. She was filled with kindness and love for others. She would do anything she could to help. She was a wonderful wife, mother and grandmother. Kathy loved wholeheartedly and found tremendous joy in spending time with her family. Her passing will leave an empty void in the heart of all those who loved her. She will always be cherished.

She is survived by her husband Ken, her children, Scott (Julie) Wotzka of Lakeville, Jennifer (Scott) Thompson of Wausau, WI, Kris (Ginger) Wotzka of Port Orchard, WA, Erica (Ryan) Ebnet of Sauk Centre and Sara (Tyler) Albert of Litchfield; step-children, Ryan Larson of St. Cloud, Stephanie Larson of Minneapolis and Patrick Larson of Sartell; siblings Kenneth (Pat) Burggraff of Little Falls, Carol (John) Fussy of Royalton, Richard Burggraff of Blaine , Nancy Barthel of Little Falls and Judith (Jon) Toft of Brainerd; 18 grandchildren and 1 great-grandchild.

She is preceded in death by her parents and her brother, Robert Burggraff.